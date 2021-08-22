Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Shares Acquired by Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc lifted its stake in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 35.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Universal Display by 0.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC raised its stake in shares of Universal Display by 0.9% during the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 6,455 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Universal Display by 0.7% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in shares of Universal Display by 7.3% during the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its stake in shares of Universal Display by 18.3% during the first quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 64.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Display stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $203.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 406,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,845. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.95. Universal Display Co. has a 12 month low of $161.01 and a 12 month high of $262.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.02, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.34.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. Universal Display had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 35.73%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Universal Display Co. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

In related news, insider Julia J. Brown sold 22,007 shares of Universal Display stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $4,951,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OLED. Citigroup upgraded shares of Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. upgraded shares of Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $217.00 to $253.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Universal Display from $250.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.67.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corp. engages in research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies, and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones; portable media devices; tablets; laptop computers and televisions; and specialty and general lighting products.

