Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.12 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) will post sales of $3.12 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Universal Health Services’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.12 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.13 billion. Universal Health Services posted sales of $2.91 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Universal Health Services will report full year sales of $12.51 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.45 billion to $12.58 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $13.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.90 billion to $13.15 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Universal Health Services.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $1.01. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 16.97%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.93 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on UHS shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $168.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Universal Health Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Barclays downgraded shares of Universal Health Services from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.92.

UHS stock traded up $2.54 during trading on Thursday, reaching $153.39. The stock had a trading volume of 602,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,148. Universal Health Services has a 1-year low of $99.47 and a 1-year high of $165.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $152.24.

Universal Health Services announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, July 26th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the health services provider to buy up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.19%.

In other Universal Health Services news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $50,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 13.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,347,600 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $185,282,000 after acquiring an additional 24,289 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,732,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 12,344 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 4,201 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,841 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,180,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

