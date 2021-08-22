Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP) Hits New 12-Month High at $17.24

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $17.24 and last traded at $16.48, with a volume of 5453 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.20.
The firm has a market cap of $663.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.38 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.34. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.207 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This is a positive change from Urstadt Biddle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%.
Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile (NYSE:UBP)
Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership and management of commercial properties. The firm operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. Its portfolio includes neighborhood and community shopping centers in counties.
