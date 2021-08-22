Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB) Shares Purchased by Disciplined Investments LLC

Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,981 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,071 shares during the period. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 2.0% of Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Riversedge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 22,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 4,494 shares in the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 42,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,419,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 1,254,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,185,000 after acquiring an additional 53,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VWOB opened at $79.62 on Friday. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $76.15 and a twelve month high of $82.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.71.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $3.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%.

