Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Stake Reduced by Estate Counselors LLC

Estate Counselors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 0.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 212,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Vanguard Financials ETF makes up about 2.5% of Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $19,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ballast Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 5,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

VFH stock traded up $0.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $92.85. 261,088 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 687,258. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $55.69 and a 1-year high of $95.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.86.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.