Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Sold by StrategIQ Financial Group LLC

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC cut its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,879 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up 2.1% of StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $10,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VEU. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 304.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 501,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,432,000 after acquiring an additional 377,426 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,248,000. One Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 61,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,751,000 after acquiring an additional 6,493 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 7,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vicus Capital raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 65,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,950,000 after acquiring an additional 17,126 shares during the last quarter.

VEU opened at $61.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.15. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $49.03 and a 52 week high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

