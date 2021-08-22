Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Shares Purchased by Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,491 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $5,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MGK. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 186.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 58,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $344,000.

NYSEARCA:MGK traded up $2.69 on Friday, hitting $241.98. The stock had a trading volume of 119,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,818. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $235.95. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $174.51 and a 1-year high of $243.68.

