Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) Stake Boosted by Sheets Smith Wealth Management

Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 257,325 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,206 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 2.9% of Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Sheets Smith Wealth Management owned 0.05% of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $21,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $157,039,000. First Interstate Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $91,062,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,760,000. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2,727.0% in the 2nd quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 426,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,300,000 after purchasing an additional 411,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 154.6% in the 2nd quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 628,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,993,000 after purchasing an additional 381,695 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VCSH stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $82.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,157,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,026,471. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $82.11 and a fifty-two week high of $83.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.68.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.108 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%.

