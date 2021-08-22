Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) Shares Sold by Baldrige Asset Management LLC

Baldrige Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 10.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 483 shares during the quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 33,050.0% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth $37,000.

VTIP stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.27. 1,876,638 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,919,065. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $50.59 and a 52 week high of $52.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.481 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

