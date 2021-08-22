Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) is TriaGen Wealth Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,080 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises 1.7% of TriaGen Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Black Swift Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 222.5% during the first quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 257.5% during the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VB stock opened at $217.95 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $146.88 and a fifty-two week high of $228.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.01.

