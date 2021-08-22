Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Purchased by Baldrige Asset Management LLC

Baldrige Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,585 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up 4.4% of Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $10,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 6,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 181.6% in the second quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 124,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,968,000 after purchasing an additional 80,060 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 14,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,190,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,781,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 2,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $2.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $217.95. 478,958 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 699,422. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $222.01. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $146.88 and a 12-month high of $228.87.

