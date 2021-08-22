Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Purchased by BHK Investment Advisors LLC

BHK Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,702 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,495 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 9.0% of BHK Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. BHK Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $21,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,687,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,179,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,219,000. TPG Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ford Financial Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 24,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,794,000 after acquiring an additional 7,408 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VBK traded up $4.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $278.20. 167,338 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203,098. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $204.32 and a one year high of $304.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $284.47.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

