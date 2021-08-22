Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) is Private Ocean LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Private Ocean LLC increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 573,839 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,833 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for about 4.2% of Private Ocean LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Private Ocean LLC owned 0.23% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $31,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTEB. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 27,866,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,620,000 after purchasing an additional 4,490,446 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,717,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,934,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,253,000 after purchasing an additional 852,641 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,479,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,126,000 after purchasing an additional 699,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SCS Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 10,437,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,294,000 after purchasing an additional 642,745 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $55.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.38. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.05 and a fifty-two week high of $55.67.

