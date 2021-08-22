Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Bought by Estate Counselors LLC

Estate Counselors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 26.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 281,714 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,135 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 8.2% of Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $62,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Betterment LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 25,783,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,329,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752,842 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 10,634,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,198,007,000 after acquiring an additional 342,914 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,515,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,760,132,000 after acquiring an additional 489,172 shares in the last quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 8,335,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,808,000 after purchasing an additional 188,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 5,928,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,463,000 after purchasing an additional 461,095 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTI stock traded up $2.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $228.11. 2,655,130 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,948,523. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $225.01. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $162.85 and a 12 month high of $230.25.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

