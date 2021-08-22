Velocity Acquisition Corp.’s Lock-Up Period Will End Tomorrow (OTCMKTS:VELOU)

Velocity Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:VELOU) lock-up period will end on Monday, August 23rd. Velocity Acquisition had issued 20,000,000 shares in its IPO on February 23rd. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

VELOU stock opened at $10.07 on Friday. Velocity Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $10.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.04.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Velocity Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $16,878,000. Glenview Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Velocity Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $14,790,000. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in Velocity Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,832,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Velocity Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,556,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its position in Velocity Acquisition by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 730,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,272,000 after purchasing an additional 30,802 shares in the last quarter.

Velocity Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in digital transformation businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Ridgefield, Connecticut.

