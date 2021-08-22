Verb Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB) Short Interest Down 14.9% in July

Verb Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,350,000 shares, a decline of 14.9% from the July 15th total of 7,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,400,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 11.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

VERB opened at $1.95 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.67 million, a P/E ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.10. Verb Technology has a one year low of $0.92 and a one year high of $3.97.

Get Verb Technology alerts:

Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). Verb Technology had a negative return on equity of 192.76% and a negative net margin of 309.31%. Equities analysts anticipate that Verb Technology will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VERB. Ascendiant Capital Markets began coverage on Verb Technology in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Alliance Global Partners upped their price objective on Verb Technology from $2.75 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Verb Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in Verb Technology during the first quarter worth $28,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verb Technology in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verb Technology in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verb Technology in the second quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Verb Technology by 102.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 73,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 36,958 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.29% of the company’s stock.

About Verb Technology

Verb Technology Company, Inc develops Software-as-a-Service applications platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. It offers verbCRM, a customer relationship management (CRM) application; verbTEAMS, a CRM application for small and medium-sized businesses and solopreneurs; verbLEARN, a learning management system application that incorporates clickable in-video technology featured in its verbCRM application; and verbLIVE, a live eCommerce application.

Further Reading: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Verb Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verb Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.