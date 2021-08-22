Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $205.89.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VRSK. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

In other Verisk Analytics news, CAO David J. Grover sold 2,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.53, for a total value of $437,295.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,492 shares in the company, valued at $2,167,736.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.54, for a total value of $84,785.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,841,144.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,981 shares of company stock valued at $5,320,397. 2.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 4.5% during the first quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 53,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 37.1% during the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 112,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,919,000 after purchasing an additional 30,526 shares during the last quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.6% during the second quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 43,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,671,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 62.3% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 145,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,663,000 after purchasing an additional 55,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 16.5% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock traded up $1.71 on Friday, reaching $196.39. 2,008,076 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 943,751. Verisk Analytics has a 1-year low of $159.79 and a 1-year high of $210.66. The company has a market capitalization of $31.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $183.03.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.16). Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 23.69%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Verisk Analytics will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 23.02%.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

Recommended Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.