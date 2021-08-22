Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Bought by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 143.2% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 214 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 33.7% during the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 278 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. 86.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on VRSK. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Verisk Analytics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.89.

Verisk Analytics stock opened at $196.39 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $183.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $159.79 and a 12 month high of $210.66. The stock has a market cap of $31.69 billion, a PE ratio of 47.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.78.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.16). Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 23.69% and a return on equity of 30.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.02%.

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 12,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.57, for a total transaction of $2,210,103.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 63,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,873,635.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.54, for a total transaction of $84,785.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,841,144.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,981 shares of company stock valued at $5,320,397 over the last quarter. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

Recommended Story: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.