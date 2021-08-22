VERITY Wealth Advisors Increases Stock Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

VERITY Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,121,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,183,765,000 after buying an additional 2,239,732 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,108,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,073,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535,849 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,070,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,310,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,358 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,200,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,215,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,482,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,029,177,000 after purchasing an additional 252,178 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IJR traded up $1.62 on Friday, hitting $108.64. The stock had a trading volume of 2,793,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,300,473. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $66.74 and a 52-week high of $116.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $110.57.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.