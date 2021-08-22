Verus International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VRUS) Short Interest Update

Verus International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VRUS) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,100 shares, a decline of 15.6% from the July 15th total of 25,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 452,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS VRUS opened at $0.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.08. Verus International has a 12 month low of $0.04 and a 12 month high of $1.60.
Verus International Company Profile
Further Reading: How is a Moving Average Calculated?
Receive News & Ratings for Verus International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verus International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.