Verus International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VRUS) Short Interest Update

Verus International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VRUS) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,100 shares, a decline of 15.6% from the July 15th total of 25,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 452,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS VRUS opened at $0.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.08. Verus International has a 12 month low of $0.04 and a 12 month high of $1.60.

Verus International, Inc supplies consumer food products in the Middle East, North Africa, sub-Saharan Africa, the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Bahrain, Qatar, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and the United States. The company provides frozen foods, primarily meat, poultry, seafood, vegetables, and French fries, as well as beverage products under its own brand primarily to supermarkets, hotels, and other members of the wholesale trade; and other consumer packaged foodstuff.

