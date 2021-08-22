Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Shares Sold by RPG Investment Advisory LLC

RPG Investment Advisory LLC reduced its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) by 20.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 371,335 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 93,959 shares during the quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.16% of Viavi Solutions worth $6,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Viavi Solutions by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 94,041 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,476,000 after buying an additional 2,662 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in Viavi Solutions by 89.1% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 64,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 30,400 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Viavi Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $744,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in Viavi Solutions by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 148,475 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,331,000 after buying an additional 7,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 13.0% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 42,065 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 4,825 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Viavi Solutions alerts:

VIAV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Northland Securities increased their price target on Viavi Solutions from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Viavi Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.43.

VIAV stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.13. 1,096,247 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,785,028. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.84. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $11.36 and a one year high of $18.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.90 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 3.85%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 1,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total transaction of $29,806.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $883,585.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Oleg Khaykin sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 560,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,810,202.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,318 shares of company stock valued at $982,104. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

Read More: What is a Tariff?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV).

Receive News & Ratings for Viavi Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viavi Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.