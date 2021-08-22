Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,456,778 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 34,768 shares during the period. PayPal comprises about 0.4% of Victory Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.12% of PayPal worth $424,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 130,019 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $37,898,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 17,808 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,147,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Chapman Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Chapman Investment Management LLC now owns 45,700 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,321,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth about $289,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

NASDAQ PYPL traded up $2.38 on Friday, reaching $272.96. The stock had a trading volume of 4,179,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,741,221. The company has a market capitalization of $320.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $171.63 and a 12-month high of $310.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $286.83.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.42%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PYPL. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on PayPal from $300.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on PayPal from $318.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on PayPal from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on PayPal from $241.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $317.74.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 14,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total transaction of $3,687,538.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,774 shares in the company, valued at $23,762,124.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.81, for a total transaction of $2,768,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,031,593.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,242 shares of company stock worth $14,397,989 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.