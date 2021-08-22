Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $375.53 Million Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,865,022 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 2,216,068 shares during the period. Devon Energy makes up about 0.4% of Victory Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $375,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Devon Energy by 86.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,991,981 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,004,923,000 after buying an additional 21,276,787 shares during the period. EnCap Energy Capital Fund X L.P. bought a new position in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $744,282,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Devon Energy by 236.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,978,597 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $523,932,000 after buying an additional 16,851,353 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Devon Energy by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,916,192 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $237,920,000 after buying an additional 3,725,225 shares during the period. Finally, Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased its position in Devon Energy by 43,522.4% in the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 9,090,467 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $198,627,000 after buying an additional 9,069,628 shares during the period. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total transaction of $44,670.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,460,143.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 9,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total value of $301,096.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 316,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,898,729.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DVN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Devon Energy from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Devon Energy from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Devon Energy from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.10 price objective (down from $40.00) on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.45.

Devon Energy stock traded up $0.36 on Friday, reaching $25.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,944,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,009,764. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 3.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.43. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $7.73 and a twelve month high of $31.99.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 4.21%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -488.89%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

