Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,997,332 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 164,119 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 5.20% of Landstar System worth $315,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the second quarter valued at approximately $932,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Landstar System by 201.4% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,549 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 5,044 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Landstar System by 15.6% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,680 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Landstar System by 5.0% in the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 233,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,874,000 after purchasing an additional 11,171 shares during the last quarter. 89.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LSTR traded up $1.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $157.72. The company had a trading volume of 392,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,131. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.12. Landstar System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.92 and a fifty-two week high of $182.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 41.25%. Landstar System’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Landstar System, Inc. will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This is a positive change from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.88%.

Several analysts have recently commented on LSTR shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Landstar System from $178.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Landstar System from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Landstar System from $161.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of Landstar System from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.62.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

