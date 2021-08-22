Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,822,642 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 29.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,694,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,822,642 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $344,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 75.4% during the 2nd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Belmont Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 124.9% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

VEA traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.43. 5,806,109 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,558,946. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.90. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $39.13 and a 12-month high of $53.43.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.