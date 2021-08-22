VIDT Datalink Reaches Market Capitalization of $29.93 Million (VIDT)

VIDT Datalink (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. VIDT Datalink has a total market capitalization of $29.93 million and approximately $3.88 million worth of VIDT Datalink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VIDT Datalink coin can currently be purchased for $0.61 or 0.00001239 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, VIDT Datalink has traded 9.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get VIDT Datalink alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002047 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.41 or 0.00056087 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003268 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00014890 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002049 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $394.37 or 0.00806964 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.15 or 0.00047367 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002104 BTC.

VIDT Datalink Coin Profile

VIDT Datalink (CRYPTO:VIDT) is a coin. It was first traded on August 18th, 2018. VIDT Datalink’s total supply is 57,386,799 coins and its circulating supply is 49,428,303 coins. The official website for VIDT Datalink is about.v-id.org . The official message board for VIDT Datalink is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6 . The Reddit community for VIDT Datalink is https://reddit.com/r/vidt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VIDT Datalink’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “V-ID is a platform that is aimed at ending document fraud, It allows users and organizations to submit their files, where they are then matched with an ID and assigned a verified status. V-ID claims to be impossible to alter the file without losing the verification. Making it a secure and reliable way to fraud-proof your documentation. VIDT is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network. “

VIDT Datalink Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDT Datalink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIDT Datalink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VIDT Datalink using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VIDT Datalink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VIDT Datalink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.