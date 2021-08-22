Vidulum (VDL) Hits Market Capitalization of $108,191.41

Vidulum (CURRENCY:VDL) traded down 31.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. During the last week, Vidulum has traded 8.9% lower against the dollar. Vidulum has a market capitalization of $108,191.41 and approximately $101.00 worth of Vidulum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vidulum coin can currently be bought for about $0.0151 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Beam (BEAM) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001570 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004600 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Vidulum Coin Profile

Vidulum (VDL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 3rd, 2018. Vidulum’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,161,625 coins. Vidulum’s official Twitter account is @VidulumApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Vidulum is https://reddit.com/r/VidulumApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vidulum’s official message board is medium.com/vidulum. Vidulum’s official website is vidulum.app.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vidulum is both an application and a cryptocurrency where users are able to take control of their private keys through a multi-asset web wallet. By holding the coin, VDL (Vidulum) users earn daily rewards in a process called V-Staking. The Vidulum app offers users peace of mind and full control over their cryptocurrencies while driving accessibility and ease of use in the crypto and blockchain space. Vidulum features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Vidulum

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidulum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vidulum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vidulum using one of the exchanges listed above.

