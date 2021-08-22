View (NASDAQ:VIEW) Trading 15.2% Higher

View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW) traded up 15.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.18 and last traded at $4.16. 39,632 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,320,715 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.61.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of View in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of View in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company.

Get View alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 12.62 and a current ratio of 12.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in View during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,700,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new position in View during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,227,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in View during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,368,000. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of View in the first quarter worth $489,836,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of View in the first quarter worth $85,000. 44.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

View Company Profile (NASDAQ:VIEW)

View Operating Corporation, a technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells smart building products. Its product portfolio includes View Smart Glass that comprise electrochromic glass panels in the form of insulating glass units; View Net, a cloud-connected network infrastructure offering that can incorporate and power smart building devices; View Immersive Experiences, which transforms View Smart Glass windows into transparent, digital, and interactive surfaces; View Sense modules to measure and optimize light, humidity, temperature, air quality, dust, and noise; and View Smart Protect, an intrusion detection solution that can be deployed on View Smart Glass windows to improve the security of a building by detecting glass breakage.

Featured Article: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for View Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for View and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.