Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lowered its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,306 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 0.7% of Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Visa were worth $9,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of V. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at about $373,000. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 9,279 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,311 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the period. First Business Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Visa in the 1st quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the 1st quarter worth about $315,000. 75.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Visa stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $231.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,522,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,235,111. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.23 and a fifty-two week high of $252.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $450.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $238.62.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 47.97%. The company had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on V shares. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Visa from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.08.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total transaction of $2,115,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 42,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $10,160,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,355 shares of company stock worth $20,726,576. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

