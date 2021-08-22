VivoPower International (VVPR) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

VivoPower International (NASDAQ:VVPR) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, August 23rd. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ VVPR opened at $5.57 on Friday. VivoPower International has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $24.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $75.20 million, a P/E ratio of -46.42 and a beta of 4.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.73.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in VivoPower International stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.05% of VivoPower International as of its most recent SEC filing.

VivoPower International PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a solar and critical power services company in the United States, Australia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Critical Power Services and Solar Development segments. The Critical Power Services segment offers energy infrastructure generation and distribution solutions, including the design, supply, installation, and maintenance of power and control systems to a range of government, and commercial and industrial customers.

