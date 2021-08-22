VNT Chain (VNT) Market Cap Tops $4.09 Million

VNT Chain (CURRENCY:VNT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. One VNT Chain coin can now be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. VNT Chain has a market capitalization of $4.09 million and $960,393.00 worth of VNT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, VNT Chain has traded down 0.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

VNT Chain Profile

VNT Chain (VNT) is a coin. Its launch date was March 16th, 2018. VNT Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,717,613,095 coins. The official message board for VNT Chain is medium.com/@VNTChainLabs . The official website for VNT Chain is vntchain.io/?language=en . The Reddit community for VNT Chain is /r/VNTChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VNT Chain’s official Twitter account is @VeredictumIO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VNT Chain was born for empowering the distributed economy system. VNT Chain’s target is to build a global distributed smart value network based on blockchain technology to provide reliable, secure, efficient, friendly and low-cost value transfer services, and to gain widespread use in different vertical markets, such as finance, healthcare, supply chain, gaming, etc. “

