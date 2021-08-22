Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $60.62 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) will report $60.62 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Vocera Communications’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $62.56 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $59.00 million. Vocera Communications reported sales of $53.82 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Vocera Communications will report full-year sales of $227.86 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $226.20 million to $229.67 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $255.38 million, with estimates ranging from $242.00 million to $262.27 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Vocera Communications.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.28. Vocera Communications had a positive return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 2.62%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VCRA. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Vocera Communications in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Vocera Communications in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Vocera Communications from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Vocera Communications from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Vocera Communications from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.30.

Vocera Communications stock opened at $46.31 on Friday. Vocera Communications has a 12-month low of $26.06 and a 12-month high of $55.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a current ratio of 4.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -272.40 and a beta of 0.13.

In other news, Director Ronald A. Paulus sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total transaction of $81,312.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,292.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mary Bridget Duffy sold 716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.24, for a total value of $26,663.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,453 shares in the company, valued at $1,841,629.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 63,692 shares of company stock worth $2,600,111. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 17.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,022 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Vocera Communications by 107,911.1% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,721 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 9,712 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Vocera Communications by 228.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 747,822 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,801,000 after buying an additional 520,302 shares during the last quarter. No Street GP LP raised its position in Vocera Communications by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. No Street GP LP now owns 625,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,906,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oberweis Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vocera Communications by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,426 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. 95.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vocera Communications Company Profile

Vocera Communications, Inc engages in the provision of secure, integrated, intelligent communication and workflow solutions. It offers smartphone and wearable devices, clinical communication software, system interoperability and alarm management, and patient and family engagement products. The firm serves the healthcare, hospitality, retail, veterinary care, education, and energy industries.

