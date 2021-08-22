Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) Price Target Raised to $55.00

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) had its price objective upped by BTIG Research from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on VCRA. Zacks Investment Research raised Vocera Communications from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Vocera Communications in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a buy rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Vocera Communications from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Vocera Communications from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Vocera Communications from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Vocera Communications currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.30.

VCRA stock opened at $46.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -272.40 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.65. Vocera Communications has a 52 week low of $26.06 and a 52 week high of $55.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a current ratio of 4.38.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.28. Vocera Communications had a positive return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 2.62%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vocera Communications will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ronald A. Paulus sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total value of $81,312.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,815 shares in the company, valued at $400,292.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mary Bridget Duffy sold 716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.24, for a total value of $26,663.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,453 shares in the company, valued at $1,841,629.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,692 shares of company stock worth $2,600,111. Company insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Vocera Communications by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 394,822 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,397,000 after buying an additional 6,475 shares during the period. Premier Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vocera Communications by 28.1% in the first quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 15,085 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 3,311 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vocera Communications by 70.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,036 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 7,449 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vocera Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $681,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Vocera Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $129,000. 95.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vocera Communications Company Profile

Vocera Communications, Inc engages in the provision of secure, integrated, intelligent communication and workflow solutions. It offers smartphone and wearable devices, clinical communication software, system interoperability and alarm management, and patient and family engagement products. The firm serves the healthcare, hospitality, retail, veterinary care, education, and energy industries.

