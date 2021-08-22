Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.710-$0.740 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.710. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Vontier also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.770-$2.820 EPS.

Shares of Vontier stock opened at $34.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.81. Vontier has a fifty-two week low of $26.36 and a fifty-two week high of $39.00.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. Vontier had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 82.44%. The firm had revenue of $724.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.19 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Vontier will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.05%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vontier from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Vontier in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a neutral rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Vontier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Vontier in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a neutral rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, Argus raised shares of Vontier from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Vontier has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.50.

Vontier Company Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

