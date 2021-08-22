Wacker Chemie AG (ETR:WCH) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Wacker Chemie AG (ETR:WCH) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €147.18 ($173.16).

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WCH. Warburg Research set a €156.00 ($183.53) price target on Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €143.00 ($168.24) price target on Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Barclays set a €161.00 ($189.41) price target on Wacker Chemie in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Nord/LB set a €133.00 ($156.47) price target on Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €168.00 ($197.65) price target on Wacker Chemie in a research note on Friday.

Get Wacker Chemie alerts:

WCH stock opened at €139.25 ($163.82) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.43. Wacker Chemie has a 1 year low of €75.38 ($88.68) and a 1 year high of €143.30 ($168.59). The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €129.54.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, personal care, paint, and coating solutions.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Wacker Chemie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacker Chemie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.