Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Major Shareholder Alice L. Walton Sells 637,141 Shares

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 637,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.64, for a total transaction of $95,978,920.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $151.45 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $126.28 and a one year high of $153.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.22. The company has a market capitalization of $424.39 billion, a PE ratio of 35.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.47.
Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.21. Walmart had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The business had revenue of $141 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 70.1% during the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.16% of the company’s stock.
About Walmart
Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.
