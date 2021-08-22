Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Major Shareholder Alice L. Walton Sells 637,141 Shares

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 637,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.64, for a total transaction of $95,978,920.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $151.45 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $126.28 and a one year high of $153.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.22. The company has a market capitalization of $424.39 billion, a PE ratio of 35.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.47.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.21. Walmart had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The business had revenue of $141 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday. Stephens upped their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James upped their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 70.1% during the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.16% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

