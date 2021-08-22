Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Peterson Wealth Management

Peterson Wealth Management lowered its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,477 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,554 shares during the period. Walmart makes up 1.3% of Peterson Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Peterson Wealth Management’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WMT. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in Walmart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Walmart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Walmart by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 350 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.16% of the company’s stock.

WMT stock opened at $151.45 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.22. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.28 and a 12 month high of $153.66. The stock has a market cap of $424.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. Walmart had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The firm had revenue of $141 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.38, for a total transaction of $1,391,933.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 637,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.64, for a total transaction of $95,978,920.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,164,601 shares of company stock valued at $3,785,954,868. 48.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Walmart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.50.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

