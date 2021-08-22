Walmart (NYSE:WMT) vs. Tuesday Morning (OTCMKTS:TUEM) Head-To-Head Comparison

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) and Tuesday Morning (OTCMKTS:TUEM) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Walmart and Tuesday Morning’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Walmart $559.15 billion 0.76 $13.51 billion $5.48 27.64 Tuesday Morning $874.90 million 0.37 -$166.33 million N/A N/A

Walmart has higher revenue and earnings than Tuesday Morning.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

28.2% of Walmart shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.0% of Tuesday Morning shares are owned by institutional investors. 48.4% of Walmart shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Walmart and Tuesday Morning, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Walmart 1 4 19 0 2.75 Tuesday Morning 0 0 1 0 3.00

Walmart presently has a consensus target price of $167.42, suggesting a potential upside of 10.54%. Tuesday Morning has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 61.29%. Given Tuesday Morning’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Tuesday Morning is more favorable than Walmart.

Profitability

This table compares Walmart and Tuesday Morning’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Walmart 2.18% 19.92% 6.95% Tuesday Morning -17.03% -191.21% -18.60%

Summary

Walmart beats Tuesday Morning on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications. The company offers grocery products, including dry grocery, snacks, dairy, meat, produce, deli and bakery, frozen foods, and alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, as well as consumables, such as health and beauty aids, pet supplies, household chemicals, paper goods, and baby products; and health and wellness products covering pharmacy, over-the-counter drugs and other medical products, and optical and clinical services. It also provides gasoline stations and tobacco; home improvement, outdoor living, gardening, furniture, apparel, and jewelry, as well as tools and power equipment, housewares, toys, seasonal items, mattresses, and tire and battery centers; and consumer electronics and accessories, software, video games, office supplies, appliances, and third-party gift cards. In addition, the company offers fuel and financial services and related products, including money orders, prepaid cards, money transfers, and check cashing and bill payment. It operates approximately 11,400 stores and various e-commerce websites under 54 banners in 26 countries. The company was formerly known as Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. and changed its name to Walmart Inc. in February 2018. Walmart Inc. was founded in 1945 and is based in Bentonville, Arkansas.

Tuesday Morning Company Profile

Tuesday Morning Corporation operates as an off-price retailer in the United States. The company offers various products, such as upscale home textiles, home furnishings, housewares, gourmet food products, pet supplies, bath and body products, toys, and seasonal dÃ©cor products. As of June 30, 2020, it operated approximately 685 stores in 39 states. The company was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

