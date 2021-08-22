Wedbush Securities Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of YUMC. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Yum China in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its stake in Yum China by 526.3% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Yum China in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in Yum China by 47.5% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Yum China by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. 74.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of YUMC stock opened at $59.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.80. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.81 and a twelve month high of $69.67.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 12.77%. Equities analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.37%.

In related news, insider Johnson Huang sold 6,342 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $418,572.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,278 shares in the company, valued at $2,196,348. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on YUMC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Yum China from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Yum China in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Yum China from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.18.

Yum China Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, COFFii & JOY, East Dawning, Taco Bell, and Lavazza brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, specialty coffee, simmer pot, and Italian coffee categories.

