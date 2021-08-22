Wedbush Securities Inc. Acquires New Shares in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 841 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RMD. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ResMed during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 218 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.96% of the company’s stock.

Get ResMed alerts:

RMD opened at $285.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $257.79. ResMed Inc. has a 52 week low of $165.72 and a 52 week high of $287.88. The company has a market cap of $41.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.18, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.10. ResMed had a net margin of 14.84% and a return on equity of 28.03%. The business had revenue of $876.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This is an increase from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is 31.52%.

In related news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total value of $307,809.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.84, for a total transaction of $532,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,156,025.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,374 shares of company stock valued at $9,710,247 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Macquarie upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $306.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. lowered ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Bank of America lowered ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $216.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.67.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, distribution, and marketing of medical equipment and software solutions. It operates through the Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service segments. The Sleep and Respiratory Care segment engages in the sleep and respiratory disorders sector of the medical device industry.

Recommended Story: Strangles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.