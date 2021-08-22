Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $114,000 Position in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) by 309.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,500 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Uranium Energy were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,116,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,374,000 after purchasing an additional 757,729 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,824,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,489 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,231,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,242,000 after purchasing an additional 329,235 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Uranium Energy by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 69,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Uranium Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,108,000. Institutional investors own 33.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Uranium Energy alerts:

In other Uranium Energy news, CEO Amir Adnani sold 109,220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.28, for a total transaction of $249,021.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Moya Gloria L. Ballesta sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.31, for a total transaction of $46,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 97,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,446.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 159,220 shares of company stock valued at $385,322. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Uranium Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

UEC opened at $2.05 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.60. Uranium Energy Corp. has a 1-year low of $0.82 and a 1-year high of $3.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $478.16 million, a P/E ratio of -22.78 and a beta of 2.41.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). On average, analysts forecast that Uranium Energy Corp. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Uranium Energy Profile

Uranium Energy Corp. is engages in mining and exploration of uranium. Its activities also include pre-extraction, extraction and processing on uranium projects. The company was founded by Alan P. Lindsay and Amir Adnani on May 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC).

Receive News & Ratings for Uranium Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uranium Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.