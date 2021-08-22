Wedbush Securities Inc. Makes New $204,000 Investment in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in Newell Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 344.2% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 445.8% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Newell Brands stock opened at $24.51 on Friday. Newell Brands Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.67 and a fifty-two week high of $30.10. The stock has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.11. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 6.90%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.40%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NWL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Newell Brands from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James upgraded Newell Brands from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet raised Newell Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group began coverage on Newell Brands in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Newell Brands from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.30.

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

