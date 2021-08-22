Wedbush Securities Inc. Makes New $220,000 Investment in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 430 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in EPAM Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $955,000. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 534.4% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,394 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,859 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 7,853 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,013,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in EPAM Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $903,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

EPAM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $520.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $455.00 to $670.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $517.00 to $689.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on EPAM Systems from $510.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $567.00.

Shares of EPAM Systems stock opened at $630.11 on Friday. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $301.67 and a one year high of $634.20. The company has a market capitalization of $35.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $550.60.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.11. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 13.12%. The firm had revenue of $881.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $861.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other EPAM Systems news, SVP Lawrence F. Solomon sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.00, for a total value of $3,848,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,126,979. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $608.00, for a total transaction of $390,944.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,206 shares of company stock worth $36,473,214 in the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Georgia, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

