Wedbush Securities Inc. Makes New Investment in Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU)

Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,273 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

Separately, Minerva Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kewaunee Scientific by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 123,832 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after buying an additional 11,215 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KEQU opened at $13.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.54. Kewaunee Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $8.08 and a 12 month high of $14.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.98 and a beta of 0.56.

Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 8th. The technology company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $38.71 million during the quarter. Kewaunee Scientific had a negative net margin of 2.49% and a negative return on equity of 9.42%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Kewaunee Scientific from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

Kewaunee Scientific Profile

Kewaunee Scientific Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and installation of laboratory, healthcare, technical furniture, and infrastructure products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, and international. The Domestic segment designs, manufactures, and installs scientific and technical furniture, including steel and wood laboratory cabinetry, fume hoods, laminate casework, flexible systems, worksurfaces, workstations, workbenches, and computer enclosures.

