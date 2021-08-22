Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Given New $70.00 Price Target at Benchmark

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) had its price objective boosted by Benchmark from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Weibo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Weibo from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.50.

Get Weibo alerts:

NASDAQ WB opened at $49.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.68, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.74. Weibo has a 1-year low of $32.51 and a 1-year high of $64.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 5.04 and a current ratio of 4.56.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The information services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $574.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.88 million. Weibo had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 17.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Weibo will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Weibo in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Weibo in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new stake in Weibo in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in Weibo by 101.7% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,420 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Weibo in the second quarter valued at $147,000. Institutional investors own 27.81% of the company’s stock.

About Weibo

Weibo Corp. engages in the creation, distribution, and discovery of Chinese-language content. It operates through the Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services segments. Its products and services include Self-Expression, such as Feed, Individual page, and Enterprise page; Social Products, such as Follow, Repost, Comment, Favorite, like, Mention, Messenger, and Group Chat; Discovery Products, such as Information Feed, Search, Object Page, Trends, and Discovery Channel; Notifications; Weibo Games; VIP Membership; and Weibo Apps.

Featured Story: What is range trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Weibo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weibo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.