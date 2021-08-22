Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Given New $70.00 Price Target at Benchmark

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) had its price objective boosted by Benchmark from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.
Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Weibo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Weibo from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.50.
NASDAQ WB opened at $49.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.68, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.74. Weibo has a 1-year low of $32.51 and a 1-year high of $64.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 5.04 and a current ratio of 4.56.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Weibo in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Weibo in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new stake in Weibo in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in Weibo by 101.7% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,420 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Weibo in the second quarter valued at $147,000. Institutional investors own 27.81% of the company’s stock.
About Weibo
Weibo Corp. engages in the creation, distribution, and discovery of Chinese-language content. It operates through the Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services segments. Its products and services include Self-Expression, such as Feed, Individual page, and Enterprise page; Social Products, such as Follow, Repost, Comment, Favorite, like, Mention, Messenger, and Group Chat; Discovery Products, such as Information Feed, Search, Object Page, Trends, and Discovery Channel; Notifications; Weibo Games; VIP Membership; and Weibo Apps.
