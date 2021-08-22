Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, August 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0955 per share on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. This is a boost from Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

NYSEAMERICAN:ERC opened at $13.04 on Friday. Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund has a one year low of $10.69 and a one year high of $13.63.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,034 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund were worth $1,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by First International Advisors, Inc and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe.

