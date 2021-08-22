WESPAC Advisors LLC Sells 91 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

WESPAC Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 50.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,491,336 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,263,944,000 after purchasing an additional 58,462 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,105,991 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,493,416,000 after buying an additional 43,395 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,594,116 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,434,896,000 after buying an additional 804,739 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 1,542,512 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,463,413,000 after buying an additional 16,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,392,266 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,880,083,000 after buying an additional 215,663 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.76% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,087.17.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,768.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.85 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2,644.48. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,406.55 and a fifty-two week high of $2,800.22.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The firm had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.13 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 18 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,709.69, for a total value of $48,774.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence Page sold 4,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,781.88, for a total value of $11,277,741.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,637,531.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 465,752 shares of company stock worth $323,857,048. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

