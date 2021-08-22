Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 265 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 6 shares during the quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% during the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,843,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% during the second quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 865 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,976,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% during the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 781 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,687,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 14.8% during the second quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 4,679 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $16,097,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 43.4% during the second quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 555 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,199.95 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,871.00 and a 52 week high of $3,773.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,474.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.78, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. On average, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 53.27 earnings per share for the current year.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,975.00 to $4,075.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,152.47.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $4,451,748.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,118,206. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total value of $903,301.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,685 shares of company stock worth $12,203,387. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Read More: Market Timing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.