Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of 0.067 per share on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd.

EHI opened at $10.49 on Friday. Western Asset Global High Income Fund has a twelve month low of $9.56 and a twelve month high of $10.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.45.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Western Asset Global High Income Fund stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,670 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Western Asset Global High Income Fund were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

