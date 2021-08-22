Western Forest Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:WFSTF) Announces Dividend of $0.03

Western Forest Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:WFSTF) announced a dividend on Friday, August 20th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.032 per share on Friday, September 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th.

Shares of Western Forest Products stock opened at $1.52 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.62. Western Forest Products has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $2.19.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Western Forest Products from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Western Forest Products from $2.25 to $2.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Western Forest Products from $2.35 to $2.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on Western Forest Products from C$2.90 to C$2.60 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.52.

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated softwood forest products company. It is involved in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber remanufacturing, and lumber purchasing and wholesaling. The company offers various products for outdoor living space, such as structures, decking, landscaping, and fencing; home components, including appearance and structural timbers, Japanese housing, and framing, as well as siding, paneling, trim, and soffits; and furniture, moldings, and decorative purpose, as well as doors, windows, and stair components.

